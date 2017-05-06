May 6, 2017
Once the capital of the Ottoman Empire, Edirne in northwest Turkey is now home to people of many different cultures.
Among them are the Romas.
Originating from South Asia, it is estimated that the Romas migrated to this region as early as the 14th century. And every year in May, they showcase a bit of their vibrant culture in Kakava, a festival that heralds spring and draws thousands.
TRT World'sYasin Eken was in Edirne to catch the Kakava celebrations there.
