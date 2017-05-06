TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Kakava: Roma festival draws thousands to Turkey's Edirne
The largest Roma festival in Turkey, "Kakava" heralds the spring season. It also offers a glimpse into the vibrant Roma culture .
Kakava: Roma festival draws thousands to Turkey's Edirne
Kakava festival includes colourful displays, sporting events and traditional folk dancing of the Roma people. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 6, 2017

Once the capital of the Ottoman Empire, Edirne in northwest Turkey is now home to people of many different cultures.

Among them are the Romas.

Originating from South Asia, it is estimated that the Romas migrated to this region as early as the 14th century. And every year in May, they showcase a bit of their vibrant culture in Kakava, a festival that heralds spring and draws thousands.

RECOMMENDED

TRT World'sYasin Eken was in Edirne to catch the Kakava celebrations there.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Iran releases names of nearly 3,000 killed in protests
Sudan reopens Khartoum airport to domestic flights after nearly two years of war
Pakistan to skip India clash at cricket's 2026 T20 World Cup: government
Europe has failed to defeat Russia in Ukraine: Medvedev
US naval deployment 'psychological warfare': top Iranian commander
Iraqi parliament delays presidential vote for second time
Iran's Khamenei warns of regional war if US attacks
Search for 10 missing in Indonesia landslide enters 9th day, death toll climbs to 70
Türkiye expresses condolences over deadly landslide in DRC
‘Pilot operation’: Israel partially reopens Gaza's Rafah crossing
Iran declares European armies 'terrorist groups' in retaliatory move
Partial Epstein file release sparks backlash across US politics
US may make a deal on Cuba: Trump
India to buy oil from Venezuela instead of Iran: Trump
Trump rules out federal intervention in Democrat-led cities