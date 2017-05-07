Abdullah Abu Shaban, a 23-year-old cancer patient in remission is using the healing powers of laughter to help cheer up sick children in a Gaza hospital.

One of the most densely populated tracts on earth, Gaza is home to mostly impoverished refugees and their descendants. It lacks basic civic infrastructure. People there live under an Egyptian-Israeli blockade meant to cut off the flow of weapons to the armed group Hamas, but the restriction also extends to the import of fuel, building supplies and basic goods.

UNICEF says children in Gaza are in dire need of psychosocial support.