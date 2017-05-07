WORLD
2 MIN READ
Romanians plan more rallies against law to pardon corruption
The draft bill grants amnesty to people convicted of bribery and influence peddling.
Romanians plan more rallies against law to pardon corruption
Protesters gathered outside Romania's government offices in Bucharest, the capital, against a law aimed at pardoning officials convicted of corruption. May 3 ,2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 7, 2017

Protests are expected to continue in Romania against the government's plan to pardon officials convicted of corruption.

The Senate legal committee in Romania, which is seen as one of the European Union's most corrupt states, approved a draft on Wednesday that would grant amnesty to people convicted of bribery and influence peddling. The senate will now vote on the bill before it goes to the lower parliamentary house, which has the final say on whether it becomes law.

Around a thousand people gathered outside Romania's government offices in Bucharest, the capital, on Wednesday to protest against the move, a few months after massive anti-graft protests.

The crowd blocked the Victory Square where the government offices are and waved Romanian, NATO, European Union and US flags, yelling, "we have to defend the country from thieves!" Hundreds more gathered in other cities across the country against the proposed bill.

TRT World has more.

RECOMMENDED

Weakening the law

The government has said it does not support the latest amendments, though it was unclear whether the ruling coalition of Social Democrats and junior partner the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) would back them in parliament.

Brussels keeps Romania's justice system under special monitoring. While the European Commission has repeatedly praised the judiciary for progress stamping out graft, it has noted parliament has a track record of trying to weaken legislation.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
YPG terror group attacks civilians in northern Syria in violation of ceasefire agreement
Iran designates 82 metro stations, 300 parking lots as shelters amid tensions with US
Israeli forces raid Quneitra, Daraa countrysides in southern Syria
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Israeli strikes kill 37 in Gaza in one of deadliest attacks since ceasefire