Protests are expected to continue in Romania against the government's plan to pardon officials convicted of corruption.

The Senate legal committee in Romania, which is seen as one of the European Union's most corrupt states, approved a draft on Wednesday that would grant amnesty to people convicted of bribery and influence peddling. The senate will now vote on the bill before it goes to the lower parliamentary house, which has the final say on whether it becomes law.

Around a thousand people gathered outside Romania's government offices in Bucharest, the capital, on Wednesday to protest against the move, a few months after massive anti-graft protests.

The crowd blocked the Victory Square where the government offices are and waved Romanian, NATO, European Union and US flags, yelling, "we have to defend the country from thieves!" Hundreds more gathered in other cities across the country against the proposed bill.

TRT World has more.