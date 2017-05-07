After an eventful election campaign, voting stations opened across France at 0600 GMT in 66,546 polling stations on Sunday for a high-stakes presidential run-off between centrist pro-EU Emmanuel Macron and far-right anti-immigration Marine Le Pen.

The run-off follows an unprecedented campaign marked by scandal, repeated surprises and a last-minute hacking attack on the front-runner Macron. Macron, the 39-year-old centrist emerged as the winner of the election's first round held last month.

The ex-economy minister wants to bridge the left-right divide, resisting an anti-establishment tide that has seen Britons vote to leave the EU and Americans choose Donald Trump as US president.

But should an upset occur and National Front candidate Marine Le Pen win, the very future of the EU could be on the line.

TRT World'sAnelise Borges and Simon McGregor-Wood report from France.

Brief security scare

The courtyard outside the Louvre museum in Paris has reopened after a brief security scare prompted an evacuation of the site where French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron plans to celebrate election night.

Explosives experts have left the site after a suspicious bag prompted the evacuation on Sunday of a few hundred people, primarily journalists preparing for Macron event. The museum itself was not evacuated or closed, and visitors continued entering and leaving.

Emmanuel Macron's campaign spokeswoman Pauline Calmes said that the courtyard outside the Louvre museum was evacuated because of a security alert, as a precaution.

The Louvre already was being heavily guarded after an attacker targeted soldiers near the museum during the presidential campaign.

Election turnout

Voter turnout in the run-off was above 65 percent late afternoon, a sharp drop of more than 6 percent compared to the last presidential vote.

The interior ministry announced Sunday the turnout had reached 65.3 percent, compared to 71.96 percent in the second round of presidential voting in 2012.

With many voters against both candidates and a high risk of abstention, a French baker is trying to knead out some support for the electoral system and is offering a free baguette to anyone who can prove they have voted.

"I did this for the regional elections in Calais, and hearing about the rumours in the polls of a record abstention for the second round of the presidential elections, I decided to do it again," Jean-Michel Coulon who runs the Le Fournil de la Tour bakery in Calais said. "To try and incite voters, on the small level that I could, to go and vote in the second round of the elections."

TRT World's Simon McGregor-Wood has more on the candidates voting.

Macron and Le Pen vote