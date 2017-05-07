A group of 82 girls released by Boko Haram militants who kidnapped at least 276 students from the northern Nigerian town of Chibok in 2014 arrived in the capital Abuja on Sunday.

The girls arrived at Abuja airport and were driven away in a military convoy.

"We are always excited when we have such news... we are excited over one [release]... it was as if heaven had come down, imagine, with 82. So today is a very good day," Emman Shehu, who is part of the Bring Back Our Girls protest group, said.

The 82 Chibok girls were released by Boko Haram militant group in exchange for five of their commanders, a Nigerian government official said, AP reported late Sunday after the girls reached Abuja.

A statement from Nigeria's presidency said on Saturday the country had secured the release of 82 girls in exchange for Boko Haram prisoners but had not provided more details. President Muhammadu Buhari was expected to meet the girls on Sunday, the statement said.

This is the largest negotiated release so far of the nearly 300 girls. Their mass abduction in 2014 highlighted the threat of Nigeria's homegrown extremist fighters who are linked to Daesh.

Challenging negotiations