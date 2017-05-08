President Nicolas Maduro's plan for an elected assembly to draw up a new Venezuelan constitution was shot down by opposition parties on Sunday amid continuing violent anti-government protests.

The centre-right Democratic Unity Roundtable (MUD) formally rejected Maduro's plan for a "people's" assembly, saying they would not participate in a "fraudulent process."

"We cannot take part in a fraudulent process," former presidential candidate Henrique Capriles said, appearing at a news conference with other MUD leaders. "We have a constitution, and the government cannot repeal it by act of force.

Capriles, the opposition governor, ruled out their presence at a meeting on constitutional revision to be convened on Monday at the presidential palace. Instead, they plan to march towards the headquarters of the education ministry, in central Caracas, to present their argument.

Capriles maintains that Maduro, whose leadership has been rejected by seven of 10 Venezuelans according to some polls, is trying to avoid a general election, the main demand of the opposition protests since April 1.

The opposition has planned a series of protests demanding elections and an end to the "repression" of demonstrations, which have left 36 people dead and hundreds injured or jailed.

"Citizen assemblies would be held Tuesday to explain the 'flaws' in the constituent assembly," Stalin Gonzalez, an opposition lawmaker said.