A state of emergency has been declared in the Canadian city of Montreal on Sunday afternoon after widespread flooding hit the region.

The Canadian military will deploy about 1,200 troops to help deal with the flooding, local media reported. Quebec Environment Minister David Heurtel described the rainfall as historic.

The state of emergency, which gives firefighters extra resources to battle the flooding, will be in place for 48 hours and the situation will be reviewed afterward.

A combination of torrential rains and runoff from melting snow has caused rivers to overflow their banks from Ottawa to Montreal, posing critical challenges for people already exhausted by weeks of seemingly unending rainfall.

The city of Montreal said in a statement that it would take several days for the situation to get back to normal.

TRT World 's Nafisa Latic reports.