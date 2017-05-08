Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday criticised Israel's "racist" and "discriminatory" practises against Palestinians.

He said Turkey would continue to support the "diplomatic efforts led by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas" and called on the international community to "show needed care" on Jerusalem-related issues.

Speaking at an opening ceremony of the two-day International Forum on Al-Quds Waqfs held in Istanbul, he made an appeal for more Muslims to visit Jerusalem in support of Palestinians.

"We, as Muslims, should be visiting Al-Quds [Jerusalem] more often," he said, adding such visits "would be the greatest support to our brothers there".

TRT World's Nicole Johnston reports from Istanbul.

Erdogan stresses over 'fair solution'

Speaking about the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine, Erdogan said permanent peace in the wider region would be impossible "without a fair solution to the Palestinian issue".

"Here is the only solution," he stressed: "The establishment of a fully sovereign and independent Palestinian state, with East Jerusalem as its capital along the lines of 1967."

Israel occupied East Jerusalem in 1967. It unilaterally annexed the entire city in 1980, claiming it as its "eternal and undivided" capital in a move that was not widely recognised by the international community.

"Al-Quds is holy for all three divine religions," he said, adding: "It is the heart and summary of all human history."