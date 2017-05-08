WORLD
World leaders congratulate Macron amid renewed pro-EU hopes
European Union leaders believe French president-elect Emmanuel Macron will reconcile divisions in France and rejuvenate the Europe project. Le Pen supporters Trump and Putin also reach out with positive messages.
US President Donald Trump who said Marine Le Pen was &quot;the strongest on what's been going on in France&quot; offered his congratulations to Emmanuel Macron, who won the French presidential elections, on Twitter. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 8, 2017

Emmanuel Macron, a former economy minister who had never previously stood for elected office, beat far-right leader Marine Le Pen with 66 percent of the vote in the French presidential election on Sunday.

Macron's victory by a comfortable margin was a landmark in French politics.

France's new president-elect brings with him a promise of renewed relevance to the European Union. His election also proved to be of big interest to other countries.

TRT World'sAnelise Borges rounds up reactions of world leaders to the historic victory.

SOURCE:TRT World
