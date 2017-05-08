WORLD
2 MIN READ
Macron: France's youngest president faces divided nation
Emmanuel Macron's next challenge will be to secure a majority in next month's parliamentary election and heal a bitterly divided nation.
Macron: France's youngest president faces divided nation
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron on his way to the Pyramid du Louvre Museum to give a speech to supporters after the 2017 presidential election results, in Paris, France, May 7, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 8, 2017

Emmanuel Macron was elected French president on Sunday, defeating the far-right candidate Marine Le Pen. The centrist won with 66 percent of the vote.

French voters were faced with an often bitter, drawn-out campaign, which culminated in a second round of voting and Macron's victory.

At 39, the pro-European Union former investment banker will become France's youngest-ever president after a crushing win in the run-off, but he faces a formidable challenge to enact his policy programme while trying to unite a fractured and demoralised country.

He has proposed an ambitious domestic reform agenda, including cutting state spending, easing labour laws, boosting education in deprived areas and extending new protections to the self-employed.

RECOMMENDED

The next task for Macron and his La Republique En Marche ("Onward the Republic") political movement, that is barely a year old, will be to secure a majority in next month's parliamentary elections in order to implement his programme.

TRT World's Simon McGregor-Wood brings the story from Paris.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
YPG terror group attacks civilians in northern Syria in violation of ceasefire agreement
Iran designates 82 metro stations, 300 parking lots as shelters amid tensions with US
Israeli forces raid Quneitra, Daraa countrysides in southern Syria
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Israeli strikes kill 37 in Gaza in one of deadliest attacks since ceasefire