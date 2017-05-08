South Korea's presidential hopefuls made a final push for votes on Monday, with the left-leaning candidate a clear favourite, as North Korea assailed the outgoing conservative government a day before the polls.

A former pro-democracy activist and human rights lawyer, Moon Jae-in of the Democratic Party, who favours engagement with Pyongyang, has been leading opinion polls for months.

The final Gallup Korea survey of the campaign ahead of Tuesday's vote gave him 38 percent, far ahead of centrist Ahn Cheol-soo on 20 percent.

Tuesday's vote was called to choose a successor to Park Geun-hye after her impeachment for corruption and abuse of power.

The campaign has focused largely on jobs and the economy, with North Korea less prominent despite high diplomatic tensions between Washington and Pyongyang over its nuclear and missile ambitions.

Moon promises economic invigoration

Moon has promised to reinvigorate the South's sluggish growth and create more jobs and hinted at a more flexible approach towards its nuclear-armed neighbour.

The frontrunner advocates dialogue and reconciliation with the North to defuse the situation and eventually lure it into negotiations that have been at a standstill for years. His approach has been criticised by his conservative opponents.

Pyongyang on Monday slammed the South's conservatives, who have been in power for a decade, as "senseless traitors seeking only confrontation and war" who were responsible for the "tragic" state of North-South relations.

An editorial in Rodong Sinmun,the mouthpiece of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, said conservatives were scheming to retain power.

The North has carried out two nuclear tests and a series of missile launches since the start of last year, and Washington has said military action was an option to curtain Pyongyang's ambitions, sending tensions spiralling.

Park corruption scandal benefits Moon