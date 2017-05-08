The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), supported by the United States, captured a key district of the town of Tabqa from Daesh on Monday in a big step towards the capture of the country's largest dam.

Tabqa sits on the Euphrates River and on a strategic supply route about 55 kilometres (35 miles) west of Raqqa, the Syrian heart of Daesh's so-called caliphate.

In their drive for Raqqa, the SDF have captured more than 90 percent of Tabqa, but have not been able to fully clear Daesh out of the city or the adjacent dam.

The SDF is dominated by YPG, which Turkey considers an offshoot of the PKK. The PKK has been designated a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the EU and the US.

The SDF assault on Tabqa began after US-forces helped its fighters conduct an airborne and water crossing of the Euphrates in late March.

The battle for Tabqa is taking place in the backdrop of a "de-escalation zones" deal.

The multi-phase plan, signed last week in the Kazakh capital Astana, is one of the more ambitious efforts to end Syria's six-year conflict.