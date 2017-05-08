Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari returned to the UK for follow-up medical tests, handing over power to his deputy Yemi Osibanjo, his office said.

Buhari, 74, had returned to Nigeria two months ago after receiving medical treatment in Britain. Officials have refused to disclose details of his medical condition.

President Buhari's ill health has raised concerns about his ability to rule the country, with civil rights leaders urging him to take a second medical leave.

But government officials said that there is no cause for worry.

"Government will continue to function normally under the able leadership of the vice president," the president's office said in a statement.

TRT World spoke to the President's spokesperson, Garba Shehu about the president's health and its implications for Nigerian politics.