ANKARA — The British ambassador's residence in Ankara has hosted many distinguished guests, but some of its latest visitors have been attracting a special kind of attention.

Tarcin, Tara, Kaymak, Aslan, Combis, Jasmine, Turi, Kaju, Tabs, Boncuk, Lasi, Ritzy, Clara, and Kara are the puppies at the vanguard of a project which hopes to change the lives of as many of Turkey's roughly 750,000 visually impaired citizens as possible.

Turkey's Rehber Kopekler Dernegi, or Guide Dogs Association, was founded in 2014 as the first organisation of its kind in the country, and is now starting to bear fruit. The charity has begun training puppies, with 23-month-old Kara – meaning "black" in Turkish – becoming Turkey's first and, as yet, only homegrown guide dog.

Her owner, 38-year-old lawyer Nurdeniz Tuncer, is the head of the organisation. The initiative's story began with a meeting between her and Maggie Moore, whose husband Richard Moore is the British ambassador to Turkey. Both women are visually impaired.

Seated next to Tuncer in one of the well-appointed rooms of the ambassador's residence, where fine oriental vases and a set of tiles of the Chinese board game mahjong wait to impress guests, Maggie Moore told TRT World how they first spoke at a reception in the same building three years ago, after Tuncer heard her on television with her guide dog Star. Tuncer wanted to know where she could get one.

"I had to explain that there was no Turkish guide dog association, and therefore I didn't think she could," Moore said.

"And I jokingly said to her 'unless of course we were to start a Turkish guide dog association...' And because this woman has more energy than anyone I've ever met in my life, she immediately said 'yeah, why not, let's do it!'"

Canine celebrities

As the foundation and the dogs have come under the media spotlight in Turkey, the latter have been gaining something of a fan following. The day after a documentary about the foundation was aired by television channel CNN Turk, Tuncer and her dog were met with applause and shouts of "Kara!" in Istanbul.

Thanks to this programme and others, Tuncer said people often recognise Kara in the streets:

"We're going alone [out in public] and they say 'oh she's very famous, do you know her?' Yesterday, actually, we were walking with Kara and two old ladies [came up to us and one of them said] 'don't be scared, she's a guide dog [called] Kara'…. 'I saw them on TV!'"

In April, Star was even given diplomatic accreditation by Turkey's culture and tourism ministry to attend the commemorations of the 102nd anniversary of the battle of Gallipoli.

Sometimes things can go a bit too far, like when people try to pet and feed Kara while she is working. Tuncer tells them not to do so, as it can cause a guide dog to be distracted and undermine its delicate training, but they often say, "I can't stop myself. So cute!"

But more important than such annoyances, the publicity has given Tuncer and Moore the opportunity to change perceptions.

Emre Tasgin, the president of the Association of Visually Impaired in Education (EGED), which works to support both students and the 1,000 visually impaired teachers in Turkey's education system, told TRT World that being pigeonholed is one of the main challenges faced by disabled people.

"Society tells the visually impaired person 'you can do this profession,' 'you cannot do this profession,'" he said. "I think a respect for differences must take root in society."

Moore, for her part, said the focus should be on normalising disabled people by "taking away people's fear, and their fear of offending," through, for example, encouraging employers not to feel embarrassed to ask a blind person how they would be able to do a certain job.

"It's great to give us the opportunity to appear in the media, to demonstrate – I hope – that actually we're just the same as everybody else, and that not being able to see is only one aspect of the people we are," she concluded.

The path to independence

Going back to the Ottoman era, there has long been state support and charity for disabled people in Turkey, including the visually impaired. Until recently, however, the emphasis has mainly been on material needs.

This initiative, by contrast, unambiguously focuses on the psychological and social benefits guide dogs can bring: confidence, independence, and a greater sense of freedom.

"If you are independent, you can have a job, you can make money. So you will not be different to other people – equality," Tuncer said. She champions the motto "get a dog, get a job."

Moore stressed her belief that people deserve more than to merely survive.

"I think it is absolutely the right of every human being to feel that they are a valued member of society and that they are contributing to that society," she said.

Until she received Kara, Tuncer preferred to not use the white cane often used by visually impaired people to find their way. After her sight worsened in recent years, she wasn't able to go out alone at all.

Clinical psychologist Muharrem Ocal, 28, who is visually impaired, is EGED's secretary-general and works at Ulus State Hospital in Ankara. He said that people who share his disability may "feel safer with a guide dog than someone using a stick."

"For example, when crossing the road or when taking the metro or bus," he added.

This was the case for Tuncer. The first time she and Kara began working together was in front of the camera.

"I was very excited, because I knew that she would change my life," she said.

The responsibility of looking after her new companion was demanding to start with, but she describes her experience after the first couple of days as amazing.