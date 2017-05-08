The head of Daesh in Afghanistan, Abdul Hasib, was killed in an operation on April 27 conducted jointly by Afghan and US Special Forces in the eastern province of Nangarhar, US and Afghan officials said on Sunday.

Hasib was appointed last year after his predecessor Hafiz Saeed Khan died in a US drone strike.

He is believed to have ordered a series of high profile attacks including one on March 8 on the main military hospital in Kabul.

TRT World's Bilal Sarwary reports from Afghanistan.

"This successful joint operation is another important step in our relentless campaign to defeat ISIS-K (Islamic State Khorasan) in 2017," the top US commander in Afghanistan, Gen. John Nicholson said in a statement from US military headquarters in Kabul.