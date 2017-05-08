A gas leak has killed at least 18 people working in a coal mine in central China's Hunan province, state media reported on Monday.

Another 37 miners were rescued and taken to a hospital for treatment following Sunday's accident at the Jilinqiao mine in Huangfengqiao township, according to Xinhua news agency, citing local authorities.

Investigators are testing the gas while police have detained an unspecified number of people in connection with the accident, Xinhua said.

China is the world's largest coal producer, and deadly accidents in mines are common.