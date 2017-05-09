WORLD
2 MIN READ
As many as 245 feared dead in migrant boat disasters
The United Nations upped its death toll in two incidents where migrants were attempting to cross the Mediterranean Sea.
As many as 245 feared dead in migrant boat disasters
Migrants use rubber boats like this one to cross the Mediterranean. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 9, 2017

As many as 245 migrants over the weekend are feared to have drowned in the Mediterranean off the coast of Libya, the United Nations Human Rights Commission said on Tuesday.

According to a statement by the UNHCR, about 1,300 people have died or disappeared since the beginning of the year in their bid to cross the Mediterranean Sea.

In the first incident, on Friday night, a rubber dinghy with 132 people sank after several hours of sailing. Of those. 50 were rescued and 82 people are feared dead or drowned.

RECOMMENDED

In the second incident, on Sunday, a woman and six men were rescued by the Libyan coast guard. It is believed that at least 163 people have died.

International Medical Corps, which gave medical care to the survivors, also confirmed their account.

The UNHCR believes that more than 1,300 people have died or gone missing since the beginning of the year in their bid to make it to Europe. More than 43,000 are believed to have used the central Mediterranean to cross to Europe.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
YPG terror group attacks civilians in northern Syria in violation of ceasefire agreement
Iran designates 82 metro stations, 300 parking lots as shelters amid tensions with US
Israeli forces raid Quneitra, Daraa countrysides in southern Syria
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Israeli strikes kill 37 in Gaza in one of deadliest attacks since ceasefire