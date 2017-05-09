WORLD
Protesters who called for Erdogan's assassination won't be prosecuted
Hundreds of supporters of the PKK and left-leaning Swiss political parties organised the protest in Bern in March before Turkey's constitutional referendum.
PKK supporters organised the demonstration in the Swiss capital of Bern against Turkey's constitutional referendum. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 9, 2017

The organisers of a protest in Switzerland where some demonstrators held a banner urging the assassination of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will not be charged, media reports said on Monday.

Hundreds of supporters of the PKK, DHKP-C, YPG, and left-leaning Swiss political parties organised the protest in Bern in March. The demonstration included a banner showing a gun pointing at Erdogan, along with the words: "Kill Erdogan".

Turkey, the US and the EU designate the PKK a terrorist organisation.

The rally took place at the height of Ankara's ultimately successful campaign to get citizens to vote "Yes" in an April 16 referendum to change the system of governance in Turkey from a parliamentary to a presidential system.

Turkey summoned the Swiss ambassador over the demonstration and Swiss and Turkish authorities investigated the incident.

In deciding not to prosecute those responsible, municipal authorities in Bern said the organisers had not breached the rules governing demonstrations.

Local police chief Marc Heeb told NZZ daily, "It was unreasonable to expect organisers of the demonstration, which drew thousands of people, to take action against the protesters waving the banner."

Even though the organisers will not face charges, Bern prosecutors are pushing ahead with a criminal probe against the individual protesters who carried the banner and those who are accused of inciting violence, NZZ reported.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
