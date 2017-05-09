Iraqi forces announced on Tuesday they had retaken yet another neighbourhood of western Mosul, tightening the noose around Daesh in the Old City.

Forces from the elite Counter-Terrorism Service "liberated the northern industrial area on the western side," the Joint Operations Command (JOC) coordinating the war against Daesh in Iraq said.

The JOC said in its statement that the forces "raised the Iraqi flag after inflicting losses to the enemy."

The fresh gain is part of a new push which Iraqi forces launched last week in northwestern Mosul that has already wrested back several neighbourhoods from Daesh.

After opening up the new front, Iraqi forces say the battle for Mosul is now in its final phase.