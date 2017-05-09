Four United Nations peacekeepers in Central African Republic have been killed and eight wounded following an attack on their convoy late on Monday by militants in the southeast of the country, the UN mission (MINUSCA) said on Tuesday.

One peacekeeper, from Cambodia, was killed by gunfire during Monday's attack near the town of Bangassou, about 730 kilometres (450 miles) east of the capital Bangui, MINUSCA said in a statement.

Three other peacekeepers were found dead on Tuesday, having gone missing during the attack, according to the mission.

One peacekeeper remains missing.

Eight anti-balaka militants were also killed and several injured during Monday's attack.

A UN helicopter and peacekeepers were sent to secure the area and search for the missing, while the injured peacekeepers were evacuated by plane to a hospital in Bangui, MINUSCA said.

"We will keep doing everything we can to find our missing colleague," MINUSCA spokesman Herve Verhoosel said.