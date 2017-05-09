An explosion at a fireworks warehouse in Mexico has killed at least 14 people and wounded 30 others.

The Puebla state government reports that five of the dead are children.

The blast occurred Monday night in a rural area of central Puebla state, Diodoro Carrasco, a senior official in the state government, told radio station Cinco Radio.

The explosion came during preparations for a religious festival on May 15, the Puebla state government said.