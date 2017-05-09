Eugenie Bouchard beat Maria Sharapova for the first time with a 7-5 2-6 6-4 triumph in the Madrid Open second round on Monday in a thrilling match full of significance after the Canadian had called the Russian a cheater following her doping ban

Bouchard in April called the Russian multimillionaire a "cheater" and said she should not have been allowed to compete again following her doping ban.

Sharapova said after Monday's match she was disappointed with the loss, adding that she doesn't pay too much attention to the drama surrounding certain match-ups. "I've been part of this game for many years. I know what the drill is," she said.

"But at the end of the day, it's just two athletes competing against each other, and I'm one of them. That's how I treat this game," Sharapova said.

"What you work for so many hours every single day is to be on the winning end of matches. Today was just not that day."

Bouchard said at her news conference that she received a lot of support in private from tennis players who shared her opinion.

She later said she still believes Sharapova should not have been allowed to play again.