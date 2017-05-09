US President Donald Trump on Tuesday abruptly fired FBI Director James Comey, who had been leading his agency's investigation into whether the Trump campaign had ties to alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election. Comey was fired via a letter delivered by a Trump aide.

The move, which shocked Washington, apparently resulted from Comey's handling of an election-year email scandal last year involving then-Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

Democrats immediately accused Trump of acting out of political motives related to Comey's Russia investigation, something the White House denied.

In a letter to Comey, Trump said the firing was necessary to restore "public trust and confidence" in the FBI. Trump made no mention of Comey's role in the Clinton investigation, which Hillary Clinton has blamed in part for the election result.

But in announcing the firing, the White House circulated a scathing memo, written by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, which justified Comey's firing. The memo criticised Comey's handling of the Clinton probe, including the director's decision to hold a news conference announcing its findings and releasing "derogatory information" about Clinton.

Comey has come under intense scrutiny in recent months for his public comments on an investigation into Clinton's use of a private email server while she was secretary of state, including a pair of letters he sent to Congress on the matter in the closing days of last year's campaign.

As recently as Tuesday, the FBI sent a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee to clarify misstatements Comey made on the matter last week during a testimony in which he overstated the number of emails allegedly mishandled by Clinton's top aide.

Trump told Comey in the letter he accepted the recommendation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions that he could no longer provide effective leadership. "While I greatly appreciate you informing me, on three separate occasions, that I am not under investigation, I nevertheless concur with the judgement of the Department of Justice that you are not able to effectively lead the bureau."

Comey was in California when he learned of his sacking.

Comey's term was to run through September 2023. Sessions advised Trump's campaign before being picked by the president to lead the Justice Department.

The White House said the search for a new FBI director was beginning immediately.

TRT World's Azadeh Ansari reports from Washington DC.

Suspicious timing?

Since Comey had been leading an FBI investigation into allegations of Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election and possible collusion with Trump's campaign, his dismissal fuels concern about the integrity of the probe and renewed calls for an independent investigation.

"Trump praised him for the work on the email investigation, so that's not it," Austin Berglas, a former FBI supervisory agent on hacking cases, said. "I think [Trump] realised the extent of the Russia investigation under way and moved [Comey] out. To me, that's the only logical explanation right now," Berglas said.

"The reason they're giving for firing Comey doesn't add up," said a senior US official who has served in both Democratic and Republican administrations for more than 20 years.

"There has to be another reason, and I can think of only two possibilities. One is that despite the facts, the president considers Comey a political animal, and not a friendly species. The second is that he's afraid of a real investigation into his Russia business," said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

On Monday, former acting Attorney General Sally Yates told a Senate panel that she had informed the White House on January 26 that Trump's then-national security adviser, Michael Flynn, was at risk of blackmail by Moscow because he had been untruthful about his discussions with the Russian ambassador, Sergei Kislyak.

A "Nixonian" move?