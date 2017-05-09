An Indonesian court has found Jakarta's governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama guilty of blasphemy against Islam and sentenced him to two years in jail.

The court found Purnama guilty of having "legitimately and convincingly conducted a criminal act of blasphemy, and because of that we have imposed two years of imprisonment," head judge Dwiarso Budi Santiarto said.

Purnama told the court he would appeal the ruling.

The sentence against the ethnic-Chinese Christian governor, known as "Ahok", was harsher than expected. Prosecutors had called for a suspended one-year jail sentence on charges of hate speech. The maximum sentence is four years in prison for hate speech and five years for blasphemy.

Prosecutors had called for a suspended one-year jail sentence. Purnama's opponents believed that was too light. Hundreds of members of conservative Muslim groups gathered outside the south Jakarta courtroom amid a heavy security presence ahead of the ruling, calling for Purnama to be given the maximum penalty possible.

The trial has been widely seen as a test of religious tolerance in the world's largest Muslim-majority nation.

TRT World'sArabella Munro reports.

Increasing intolerance

The government has been criticised for not doing enough to protect religious minorities among Indonesia's 260 million population of whom almost 90 percent profess adherence to Islam.

President Joko Widodo, a key ally of Purnama's, has urged restraint over the trial and called for all sides to respect the legal process.