The first federal appeals court to hear a challenge to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban appeared unconvinced on Monday that it should ignore the Republican's repeated promises on the campaign trail to bar Muslims from entering the country.

The attorney for the president urged the 4th US Circuit Court of Appeals to focus on the text of the religiously neutral executive order rather than use campaign statements to infer that the policy was driven by anti-Muslim sentiment.

But that idea was challenged by several members of the 13-judge panel, which is examining a ruling that blocks the administration from temporarily barring new visas for citizens of Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

"Is there anything other than willful blindness that would prevent us from getting behind those statements?" asked Judge Henry Floyd, who was appointed to the court by President Barack Obama.

The 4th Circuit ruling is crucial for Trump, whose travel ban is expected to end up in the US Supreme Court. The 4th Circuit is the first appeals court to examine the revised travel ban, which Trump's administration rewrote in an attempt to thwart legal challenges. It's unclear when the judges will issue their written decision.

Trump's attorneys likely see the moderate court as friendlier territory than the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals, which conservatives have long attacked for being too liberal. The 9th Circuit is scheduled to hear another challenge to the revised travel ban next week.

Maryland judge convinced the ban is religion-related

A federal judge in Maryland who blocked the revised travel ban in March cited Trump's comments as evidence that the executive order is a realisation of Trump's promised Muslim ban.

The administration argues that the court shouldn't question the president's national security decisions based on campaign statements. The countries were chosen because they present terrorism risks and the ban applies to everyone in those countries regardless of religion, it says.

"This is not a Muslim ban. Its text doesn't have to anything to do with religion. Its operation doesn't have anything to do with religion," Acting Solicitor General Jeffrey Wall told the court.

Omar Jadwat, an attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union, noted that Trump's call for a "total and complete shutdown" of Muslims entering the US remained on his campaign website even after he took office. That call, which was still online earlier Monday, appeared to have been taken down by the afternoon hearing.

Jadwat said the administration has failed to provide a legitimate national security reason for the policy.