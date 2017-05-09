WORLD
Ten South Korean children killed in China school bus crash
The school bus, carrying children between the ages of four and seven, burst into flames after it crashed in a tunnel in eastern China.
The accident took place in a tunnel in Weihai city, Xinhua news agency reported. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 9, 2017

Ten South Korean children and at least one Chinese national were killed in a traffic accident in China's eastern Shandong province on Tuesday morning, the South Korean consulate in China's nearby port city of Qingdao said.

The nationality of the other person was not immediately known.

The accident took place in a tunnel in Weihai city at around 9:00 am local time, the consulate said in a statement.

General consulate officers had been dispatched to the accident site to work with local police, it added.

SOURCE:Reuters
