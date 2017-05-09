WORLD
2 MIN READ
Abbas ready to work on Trump's Palestine-Israel peace plan
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas says he is willing to meet with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu as part of US President Donald Trump's peace plan.
Abbas ready to work on Trump's Palestine-Israel peace plan
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and US President Donald Trump met in Washington earlier this month. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 9, 2017

Mahmoud Abbas said on Tuesday that Donald Trump is expected to visit the Palestinian territories "soon" and he is ready to meet Israel's prime minister as part of the US president's peace efforts.

Trump is expected in Israel later this month as part of his first foreign trip. The Palestinian president said, "We are looking forward to his visit soon to Bethlehem," in the occupied West Bank, with speculation it will happen on May 23.

"We told him that we were ready to collaborate with him and meet the Israeli PM under his auspices to build peace," Abbas told reporters while meeting German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Abbas met Trump in Washington last week for their first face-to-face talks.

RECOMMENDED

Trump also announced last week that his first foreign trip as president will include stops in Saudi Arabia, Israel, and the Vatican.

At the time of the announcement, a senior Trump aide did not rule out the possibility of a presidential stop in the West Bank, but said that it was likely to be contingent on security and Abbas taking concrete steps toward peace.

Trump has been seeking ways to restart Israeli-Palestinian peace efforts and, as he hosted Abbas in Washington, he confidently predicted that an agreement was within grasp, brushing aside the complexities of a decades-old conflict that has bedevilled successive US leaders.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
YPG terror group attacks civilians in northern Syria in violation of ceasefire agreement
Iran designates 82 metro stations, 300 parking lots as shelters amid tensions with US
Israeli forces raid Quneitra, Daraa countrysides in southern Syria
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Israeli strikes kill 37 in Gaza in one of deadliest attacks since ceasefire