Former human rights lawyer and liberal candidate, Moon Jae-in, has won South Korea's presidential election by a landslide, exit polls predicted when voting closed on Tuesday.

The election was called to choose a new president after Park Geun-hye was ousted and indicted for corruption, and took place against a backdrop of high tensions with the nuclear-armed North.

According to the joint survey by three television stations, Moon, who backs dialogue with the North, received 41.4 percent of the vote, while conservative Hong Joon-pyo was far behind with 23.3 percent, and centrist Ahn Cheol-soo third with 21.8 percent.

"I feel the people's strong will to change the government, we can make it a reality only when we vote," Moon said after casting his ballot with his wife in western Seoul.