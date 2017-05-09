TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Forty life sentences sought for Istanbul nightclub attack suspect
Abdulgadir Masharipov is accused of firing into a New Year's Eve crowd, taking 39 lives and injuring over 70 revellers.
Forty life sentences sought for Istanbul nightclub attack suspect
The main suspect, Abdulgadir Masharipov, took selfies in Istanbul ahead of the attack. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 9, 2017

Turkish prosecutors are seeking 40 life sentences for the main suspect in the Istanbul New Year's Eve attack that killed dozens of people.

Anadolu Agency reported, quoting a judicial source, that an indictment of the main suspect, Abdulgadir Masharipov, is ready.

According to the indictment, the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutors's Office is seeking 40 "aggravated" life sentences for Masharipov, who is accused of opening fire in the crowded Reina nightclub in the Ortakoy neighbourhood in the early hours of January 1, taking 39 lives and injuring over 70.

Masharipov, who is of Uzbek descent, is charged with being a member of an armed terrorist group, deliberate killing, attempting to topple the constitutional order, and the possession of heavy weapons.

RECOMMENDED

The indictment also calls for 15 years in prison for being a member of an armed terrorist group and up to 2,370 years for attempted multiple murders.

The indictment has been sent to the 27th Heavy Penal Court in Istanbul.

The 90-page indictment lists 39 people as the "victims" and 122 people, including 60 foreigners, as "aggrieved."

Fifty-seven suspects are mentioned in the indictment, with 51 of them jailed pending trial.

SOURCE:TRT World, AA
Explore
YPG terror group attacks civilians in northern Syria in violation of ceasefire agreement
Iran designates 82 metro stations, 300 parking lots as shelters amid tensions with US
Israeli forces raid Quneitra, Daraa countrysides in southern Syria
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Israeli strikes kill 37 in Gaza in one of deadliest attacks since ceasefire