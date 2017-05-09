With over one billion people, Africa is the world's second-largest and second-most populous continent.

Infectious diseases such as malaria, Ebola and AIDS are widely known of in sub-Saharan Africa, but the region is also suffering from another growing phenomenon: cancer.

"Cancer should be given the priority it deserves," Professor Jean-Marie Dangou, the World Health Organisation's African arm, WHO-AFRO Regional Adviser for Cancer Control, told TRT World. "Governments need to take urgent and concrete action," he said.

How many people are affected by cancer in sub-Saharan Africa?

The exact number is not known, but in 2010, there were around 850,000 new cancer cases, a report by the International Agency for Research on Cancer.

But in 2008, 421,000 died because of cancer in Sub-Saharan Africa, according to a report from the American Cancer Society.

"By the year 2030, cancer and other non-communicable diseases may overtake some infectious diseases as leading causes of death in sub-Saharan Africa," a 2016 WHO report said.

How is cancer being treated in sub-Saharan Africa?

The main types of treatment such as surgery and chemotherapy services are offered in general hospitals.

"We cannot say ‘cancer treatment is nonexistent in the region'. I'd say it's insufficient — and not up-to-date," Dangou said.

But "dedicated cancer treatment centres in sub-Saharan Africa except South Africa are scanty and all located in capital cities," Dangou said.

"These rare centres mostly provide radiotherapy, mainly cobalt therapy," he added.

Cobalt therapy is a medical use of gamma rays to treat conditions such as cancer. But in developed countries, it is now being replaced by other technologies such as linear accelerators.

"Nowadays, several countries in Africa embarked (such as Niger, Burkina Faso, Swaziland, Nigeria, Chad) on radiotherapy centre projects," Dangou said.

Why is the survival rate of cancer patients low in sub-Saharan Africa?

The survival of cancer patients in Africa is far less likely than is the case in high-income countries. This is because most cancer patients in Africa are diagnosed at late stages or at the end-state of the disease.

For example, the 5-year survival rate of women with breast cancer in Europe is 82 percent, whereas it is 46 percent in Uganda, a little less than 39 percent in Algeria, and 12 percent in Gambia.

The delayed diagnosis for the patients is due to the low level of cancer awareness among the population and the health workers.

Dangou said that effective early diagnosis can help detect cancer at an earlier stage. But it can also aid treatment that is generally more effective, less complex and less expensive.

What are the reasons behind the failure?