POLITICS
1 MIN READ
Tiny Cuban town gets social on its own version of Facebook
The platform Gaspar Social is illegal but luckily for its creators, authorities are looking the other way for now.
Tiny Cuban town gets social on its own version of Facebook
Young Cubans use WiFi on their cell phones at a park in Gaspar, a small town in Ciego de Avila province in central Cuba. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 9, 2017

Cuba is one of the least net-connected countries in the world. Internet access is restricted, the speed is excruciatingly slow, dissident sites are blocked and all internet services are provided by the state.

But in spite of the obstacles, four entrepreneurs in a rural part of the country have created a social network which they say is their answer to Facebook.

Gaspar Social shares its name with the town where it was created in Ciego de Avila province, in central Cuba. About 500 of Gaspar's almost 8,000 residents use it.

RECOMMENDED

TRT World's Adefemi Akinsanya has more on Gaspar.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
YPG terror group attacks civilians in northern Syria in violation of ceasefire agreement
Iran designates 82 metro stations, 300 parking lots as shelters amid tensions with US
Israeli forces raid Quneitra, Daraa countrysides in southern Syria
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Israeli strikes kill 37 in Gaza in one of deadliest attacks since ceasefire