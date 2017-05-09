Paris was grey and quiet this morning. The only signs of life were the sirens from police cars peaking in between the buildings. A few blocks away from my hotel, in Rochechouart Boulevard, people had taken to the streets. They were not celebrating the country's new president – they were protesting him.

They call themselves the "Social Front", and they were voicing their anger at Emmanuel Macron, France's newly christened president-elect, and the "ultra-liberal," or pro-free market, programme he wants to bring to the country.

"We don't have a president but a CEO," shouted Mickael Wamen, a delegate from one of France's biggest trade unions, the CGT.

In front of him was a crowd chanting "anti-capitalist" and holding banners that said "the banks steal the states," a reference to Macron's former career working for the Rothschild bank.

The group was here to remind their elected leader that most of them didn't vote for him on Sunday, or anyone else for that matter. More than 16 million French citizens, a third of all voters, had made their way to the polls, lined up in the queues, only to vote blank and abstain. They approved of neither Emmanuel Macron nor Marine Le Pen.

And so, abstention somehow became France's second largest party, and now the abstainers were on the streets to tell Macron to keep this in mind while in power.

Enough of this system

What the high rate of abstention also showed is people wanted real change, but they also had lost faith in their politicians and the current system.

"I don't like this system of ultra-liberalism," said Raphael, a Jean-Luc Melenchon supporter who didn't know who to vote for after his candidate didn't make it through to the second round.

"These two candidates didn't represent us."

Melenchon was the candidate of a leftist movement called La France Insoumise, which called for a new constitution to be written. He received more than 19 percent of the vote in the first round of the election.

"The constitution was written by [Charles] de Gaulle just after the Second World War, when we had to have a strong president who had quite lot of power," said Raphael.

"But now things have changed. People are more educated than before and they need to have more power."

On the eve of the election, Raphael and his friend Gregoire joined dozens of others from a wide spectrum of ages and backgrounds at Place de la Republique. When their hopes of a new constitution were dashed at the polls, they came to write their own. A large sheet of paper hung in the square and attendees and passers-by were invited to leave messages of what they wanted their country's hypothetical governing document to say.