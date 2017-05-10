Pakistan is carrying out its first national census in almost twenty years. And it's a security and logistical challenge.

The population count is critical for redrawing the political map of a country grappling with ethnic tensions and deep divisions over how resources are split between provinces and regions.

Political squabbling and a series of deadly attacks on census workers along the Afghan border puts the entire operation at risk.

But those involved in the census refuse to be deterred. And officials insist adequate security measures are in place.