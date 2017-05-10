US President Donald Trump will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin's top diplomat at the White House on Wednesday, to discuss Syria and a wide range of international issues, a senior US official said.

He will first hold talks with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and then head to the White House to meet Trump.

The meetings are the highest level face-to-face contacts the new US admnistration has had with Russia since Trump took office on January 20. Each side will be keen to improve ties otherwise described by Trump as being at an "all-time low."

Lavrov's visit comes a day after Trump stunned Washington DC by firing James Comey, director of the FBI, amid an FBI investigation into whether Trump campaign aides plotted with Russia to sway the November presidential election.

Trump has said he isn't aware of any involvement by his aides in any Russian election interference calling the various investigations a "hoax."

Relations between the two former Cold War foes deteriorated under former president Barack Obama over Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014 and its unyielding support for Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad.

Tensions escalated after the US fired 59 cruise missiles at a Syrian airfield in response to a chemical weapons attack blamed on the Assad regime, whom Russia backs in Syria.

Focusing on ending the Syrian civil war

Both governments want to end the civil war in Syria that has killed up to 400,000 people, contributed to a global refugee crisis and let Daesh strengthen its position as a global terror threat.

The continued fighting between opposition forces and Assad's military and its allies has complicated efforts to defeat Daesh.