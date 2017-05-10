Kosovo lawmakers voted on Wednesday to dismiss the government of Prime Minister Isa Mustafa in a no-confidence motion, a move that is likely to trigger snap elections next month.

Mustafa's government lost in a 78-34 vote, with three abstentions. Opposition parties had blamed his cabinet for being unable to carry out its programme and pass important laws.

The government had been hobbled by its inability to secure a majority in parliament over a border demarcation deal with neighbouring Montenegro, despite pressure from the US government.

TRT World spoke to Pristina-based journalist Arber Vllahiu for more on the story.

Territory transfer at the heart of dispute