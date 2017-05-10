US President Donald Trump discussed the Syrian civil war with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in the Oval Office on Wednesday, at a time when alleged ties to Moscow are overshadowing the Republican's administration.

Russia backs Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad in the civil war. Trump said during his election campaign that he sought closer ties with Russia but tensions grew after US air strikes against a Syrian airfield in April in response to a chemical weapons attack that Washington blamed on Assad.

"We had a very, very good meeting with Mr Lavrov," Trump told reporters after the talks.

We want to see the killing, the horrible killing, stopped in Syria as soon as possible and everyone is working toward that end.

The meeting with Lavrov was the highest-level public contact between Trump and the government of Russian President Vladimir Putin since Trump took office on Jan. 20.

TRT World'sAzadeh Ansari has more from Washington, DC.