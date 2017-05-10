The attempt to deny that the PYD/YPG is under the PKK's direction simply falls. Moreover, to call the PYD and YPG "affiliates" of the PKK can give a misleading impression of separation when in fact the party and its militia are totally, organically integrated into the PKK.

"The PKK's relationship with its affiliates is not only one of a sponsor giving birth to regional sister organizations, but also one of an inseparable strategic leadership body exercising direct command and control over only nominally distinguishable units," a study for NATO's Centre of Excellence Defence Against Terrorism explains. The PKK does not separate its operations across state boundaries, but instead sees a "unified regional campaign … Like a shell game, the PKK leadership in Qandil shifts personnel between its affiliates and fronts, attempting to obscure the true nature of the organization and circumvent international terrorist labels. In this sense, the PKK truly has no affiliates, rather three fronts and three names consisting of the same personalities, leadership, ideology, and history of terrorism."

The most senior PKK operatives in Syria running the YPG operate out of sight, men like Fehman Husayn, Nurettin Halef al-Muhammed (Nurettin Sofi), and Sabri Ok. Other senior PKK figures like Duran Kalkan (Selahattin Abbas) at least have some control over deployments in Syria, whether or not they are actually in-country. Even the visible YPG leadership leaves little doubt about the nature of the organization: Xebat Derik and Polat Can—the YPG's representative to the anti-Daesh coalition, who has rather daringly accused Turkey of terrorism—are both PKK veterans, for example. Undoubtedly, at lower levels, the YPG is staffed by many local recruits, but the high number of Turkish citizens among the YPG's reported casualties makes clear that the direct overlap of personnel between the YPG and PKK is not only at the leadership level.

To help the US avoid its own terrorism laws, the YPG currently operates behind another front group, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which gives all appearances of being the US's chosen instrument to expel Daesh (IS) from Raqqa City, its Syrian capital. Recognizing that local forces need to be in the lead, the SDF is theoretically a coalition that includes Arab units. In reality, as even YPG/PKK members attest, the SDF is under the control of the YPG. The Pentagon claimed in December that 13,000 of the 45,000 SDF soldiers were Arabs. That figure was claimed at 60% (or 27,000) in early March and 75% (nearly 34,000) two weeks later. This was greeted with some caution. "Lying" was the exact reaction from Raqqa is Being Slaughtered Silently, an activist group that works against Daesh inside the "caliphate". The Turkish government and at least some CENTCOM officials believe the real number is nearer 2,000.

It should be stressed that the actual number of Arabs is somewhat immaterial. The YPG/PKK ensures that Arab units of the SDF are kept weak and dependent, and the PKK screens Arabs who join the SDF, putting them through ideological training. Thus, even when the Kurdish YPG elements cede control to an Arab-majority structure like the Minbij Military Council, the PKK's control remains. Ethnic diversity has been conceded, and a political monopoly retained.

Turkey tried various means of containing the PKK's maximalism by leaning on the US before its direct intervention in Syria last August. Expanding on this, two weeks back, Turkey struck at PKK positions in the Hasaka Province of northeastern Syria and the Sinjar area of northwestern Iraq. In the aftermath, US soldiers inspected the bases in Syria as a show of solidarity alongside YPG commanders, one of whom just happened to be Ferhat Abdi Sahin (Sahin Cilo), the commander of the PKK's military units and a senior KCK official. Soon, US troops were deployed alongside YPG fighters to patrol the boundaries of the YPG statelet against Turkey, and elsewhere in Syria US and Russian troops are deployed together to deter Turkey's ability to disrupt YPG operations. Put simply: the US has aligned with Russia to protect a group on its own blacklist from its NATO ally.

The contradictions come crashing down

A lot of this discussion gets bogged down in discussions of Turkey's present reality under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, where a failed coup last year has resulted in a crackdown against opponents â and Turkey's decision to support Islamist groups in Syria, notably Ahrar al-Sham, which has connections with al Qaeda, even when powerful nationalist forces were available. This is all true, has all contributed to a disaster that has engulfed Turkey itself, and limited the options. It is also true that Turkey had a right to expect greater support from its allies when the Syrian crisis spilled over Syria's borders and the Assad regime attacked Turkey, shooting down a jet in international waters and orchestrating terrorist attacks on Turkish territory. The focus on Erdogan is a sideshow in at least two senses, however.

First, any Turkish government, of any ideological character, would detect a threat from the creation of a PKK-controlled statelet on its border. This is especially true given that YPG operatives have many times expressed their transnational intentions to carry their fight from Syria into Turkey once they have secured their statelet in Syria. That the US has enabled this, despite the YPG breaking promises to limit its areas of operations using Russian airstrikes to attack US rebel assets and helping the pro-Assad coalition in its unmerciful conquest of Aleppo City, has induced rage in Ankara, and who can be surprised? The efforts—at official and popular levels—to deny that it is in fact the PKK that has control of parts of Turkey's border can only contribute to the frustration.

Second, the problems with the US enabling the PKK to capture Arab-majority areas as it displaces Daesh are not primarily related to Turkey. PKK messaging might portray its state-building project in universalist liberal terms that could only be opposed by Arab chauvinists, but the escalating repression of the Kurdish opposition in the areas ruled by the YPG/PKK can be taken as a refutation of this thesis, which relies on a reductive notion that "the Kurds" are a disaggregated mass in Syria that supports the PKK.

The reality is that the stern opposition of most Arabs in Raqqa to the YPG replacing Daesh is political, based on a rejection of the YPG's governing structures, a perception that the YPG is aligned to the Assad regime and may hand the city to the regime coalition (something hardly helped by recent events in Manbij), and the reports of abuse visited on Arab populations that have fallen under YPG rule, specifically the YPG's very broad definition of who is "pro-IS," tending to include its political opponents as well as actual collaborators, and the expulsions and confiscation of property that have followed that designation.

It is this local dislike, distrust, and fear of the YPG/PKK, which could well trigger a broader ethno-sectarian war, that will be the material out of which Daesh makes its comeback if the YPG is supported in taking Raqqa, and these tensions will allow groups like al-Qaeda into the vacuum in eastern Syria once Daesh is evicted. There are other options that would be seen as locally legitimate and that neighbouring states would live with, rather than seek to undermine. But that would involve prioritizing the sustainability of the defeat inflicted on Daesh, rather than its speed.