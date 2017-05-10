The US Pentagon has announced plans to officially begin sending arms shipments to an allied force on the ground in northern Syria, known as the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). According to White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, the weapons will specifically be delivered to "Kurdish elements" of the SDF ahead of a push to liberate the city of Raqqa from Daesh.

But the Trump administration's new policy is likely to anger Turkey, a key NATO ally and Washington's long-term partner in ensuring security in the region.

Here are four reasons why:

1. The US is ignoring the YPG's terrorist links

The Pentagon's announcement refers to arming the YPG, which comprises the largest bulk of SDF members. Turkey considers the YPG to be a terrorist organisation due to its links to the PKK.

The PKK has waged an armed insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984, which has claimed some 40,000 lives.

Although the US also recognises the PKK as a terrorist organisation, as do many other countries and international bodies including the EU, Washington insists that the YPG is a separate organisation that has no ties to the PKK. This position is even at the expense of testimony provided by former Secretary of Defense Ash Carter, who admitted the link between the two.

2. Arming the YPG is no different to arming the PKK

Turkey has long expressed fears of such weapons being transferred from the YPG in Syria to the PKK and being used against the Turkish state.

Cross-border fire coming from YPG-controlled territories in Syria has already hit neighbouring Turkish provinces. A Turkish intelligence report also revealed that a suicide bomber who killed 37 people and injured 125 others in the Turkish capital Ankara in March last year had crossed into Syria in 2013 for training by YPG.