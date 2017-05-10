WORLD
2 MIN READ
Floodwaters recede after severe flooding in Canada's Quebec
Several rivers and lakes had reached near 50-year peak levels in Quebec province after heavy rains.
Floodwaters recede after severe flooding in Canada's Quebec
The federal government deployed about 1,650 troops to the area to assist, and about 250,000 sandbags to hold back the rising waters. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 10, 2017

Floodwaters began to recede after severe flooding in eastern Canada that affected thousands of people, authorities said.

Quebec's Prime Minister Philippe Couillard said that the levels had begun easing off on Tuesday.

"We are now entering a period of falling water levels," he said, but warned that this did not mean flooded areas would be easily accessible again even in the coming days.

Montreal declared a 48-hour state of emergency on Sunday but has extended it to five days.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the situation was serious, noting that "Quebec and Ontario have asked for military aid" and that 1,650 members of the armed forces had been deployed to the stricken areas.

"Naturally, the federal government will cover all the costs linked to this aid for Quebec and Ontario," he said.

RECOMMENDED

Several rivers and lakes had reached near 50-year peak levels in Quebec province, between Gatineau in the Canadian capital region and Montreal, 200 kilometres (125 miles) downstream.

Sunday evening, a 37-year-old man and his two-year-old daughter were reported missing after their car veered into a river and was swept away.

Quebec police continued the search on Tuesday for the toddler and said her stepfather's body had been found, the first fatality in floods that have inundated the Canadian province.

TRT World spoke with journalist Sean Mallen, who has more on the story from Toronto.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
YPG terror group attacks civilians in northern Syria in violation of ceasefire agreement
Iran designates 82 metro stations, 300 parking lots as shelters amid tensions with US
Israeli forces raid Quneitra, Daraa countrysides in southern Syria
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Israeli strikes kill 37 in Gaza in one of deadliest attacks since ceasefire