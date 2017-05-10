The streets of Caracas were tense on Wednesday with scores of protesters clashing with Venezuela's National Guard. Young Venezuelan protesters lobbed bottles and bags of faeces at soldiers who fought with tear gas on Wednesday to block the latest march in more than a month of nationwide protests against socialist President Nicolas Maduro.

The latest violence comes after the death of a motorcyclist who was shot in the head in Caracas. The state prosecutor's office identified him as 27-year-old Miguel Castillo, without providing further details.

TRT World's Juan Carlos Lamas has more from Caracas, Venezuela.

With trouble flaring in various parts of Venezuela, there was also another death in the Andean city of Merida. Motorbike taxi driver Anderson Dugarte, 32, died on Wednesday after being injured in a protest, the state prosecutor's office said.

Protesters blame the government's heavy-hand for the rising death toll, which news agencies place between at least 38 or 39 in almost 40 days of civil unrest.

Decrying Venezuela's economic crisis and demanding elections, protesters faced off with heavily-armed riot police. In response, heavy vehicles were brought in to disperse the protesters with water cannon and tear gas used on the crowd.

The protests come after Maduro announced the creation of a new super body called a ''constituent assembly,'' with authority to rewrite the constitution and shake up public powers. Foes dismiss it as an attempt to keep the socialists in power by establishing a biased new assembly.

Rights group Penal Forum says 1,991 people have been detained since April 1, with 653 still behind bars.

Opposition leaders have complained the government is processing 250 detainees via military courts.

Cracks in the military

Venezuelan opposition leader and Miranda state Governor Henrique Capriles pointed to possible cracks in the military under the unpopular president, saying there are some within the military ranks who want to ''defend the constitution.''

Capriles joined thousands of demonstrators in the streets of Caracas on Wednesday in the latest protest, part of a six-week-long wave of unrest, as demonstrators prepared to throw faeces at security forces, adding to the customary rocks, petrol bombs and tear gas.

Many Venezuelans are closely watching the armed forces, who have the potential to tip the balance if they disobey government instructions or give Maduro a nudge behind the scenes.