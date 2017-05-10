Brazil's former leftist president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was set on Wednesday to give testimony in a court case that could put an end to his political career if he is convicted of the corruption charges he faces.

Lula, who leads opinion polls ahead of the 2018 presidential election, is accused of receiving a seaside apartment near Sao Paulo as a bribe from the OAS construction company.

The apartment and other alleged benefits from OAS are said to have been typical of a vast network of bribery uncovered by Operation "Car Wash," with major companies paying politicians to obtain influence with lawmakers and secure big deals with the Petrobras state oil company.

Senators, former ministers, and the once seemingly untouchable speaker of the lower house of Congress, Eduardo Cunha, have been arrested or convicted, while scores more high-flying politicians face probes.

Lula denies any wrongdoing, saying there is no proof he had anything to do with the apartment.

If he is found guilty, he will be barred from running for office again and could potentially face time in prison.