UN climate negotiators in Bonn, Germany were left frustrated Tuesday as the White House postponed a meeting to determine whether the US will stay in the 196-nation Paris Agreement to curb planet-harming fossil fuel.

As uncertainty mounted over the hard-fought pact's future under US President Donald Trump, China's leader Xi Jinping came to its defence.

China and France "should protect the achievements of global governance, including the Paris Agreement," the foreign ministry in Beijing quoted Xi as telling his newly-elected counterpart Emmanuel Macron in a phone call.

Trump's predecessor Barack Obama, who alongside Xi was instrumental in the agreement's birth in 2015, also entered the fray on Tuesday.

Big pollution emitters like the US and China, he said, must "lead the way" in the fight against climate change.

China is the world's biggest emitter of greenhouse gases from burning coal, oil and gas with about 25 percent of the global total, followed by the US with around 15 percent.

Trump, who has described climate change as a "hoax" perpetrated by China, has yet to announce whether he intends on keeping a campaign promise to withdraw Washington from the Paris Agreement.

It's been postponed

Negotiators in Bonn had their eyes firmly on a White House meeting called to discuss the topic on Tuesday, but a senior administration official confirmed, "It's been postponed."

No new date was given.

The May 8-18 Bonn meeting is meant to start designing a "rulebook" for implementing the global deal to limit average global warming to two degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) over pre-industrial levels.

This is the ceiling at which scientists say the planet can avoid worst-case-scenario climate change impacts, rising seas, harsher droughts, more intense storms, disease-spread and conflict over dwindling natural resources.

The agreement was savaged by Trump during last year's US presidential election campaign, during which he threatened to "cancel" it if elected.

With the rest of the world awaiting a definitive US position ever since, the new president has said he will make his decision before the next G7 meeting on May 26-27 in Sicily.

The Bonn meeting, a technical discussion held every year to prepare for an annual round of political-level negotiations, has been overshadowed by fears that a US withdrawal would throw the entire process into disarray.