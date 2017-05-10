NATO is assessing a request from the alliance's military authorities to send more troops to Afghanistan and will make a decision within weeks, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

Stoltenberg said that the request was "about a few thousand" more troops at a time of a worsening security situation in Afghanistan, territorial gains by Taliban and military and civilian casualties.

"We are now assessing that request. We will make decisions on the scale and scope of the mission within weeks but this is not about returning back to a combat operation in Afghanistan," he said after meeting the British Prime Minister Theresa May.

More reinforcement

NATO already has some 13,450 troops in Afghanistan, including about 6,900 US military personnel, who are training the Afghan armed forces to eventually take over the country's defence and security.

Almost 16 years since the US tried to topple Afghanistan's Taliban, the West remains entangled in an effort to stabilise a country facing resurgent rebels.

Facing public fatigue in the long-running conflict, NATO has sought to progressively reduce its presence in the country by building up the country's armed forces, notably creating an Afghan air force.