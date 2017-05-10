New Zealand's bid for a hat-trick of titles will start against fellow southern hemisphere power South Africa and Italy in Pool B, while hosts Japan will take on Ireland and Scotland in Pool A at the start of Asia's first Rugby World Cup.

In-form England were drawn in the toughest pool for the second straight Rugby World Cup when they were grouped with France and Argentina for the opening round of the 2019 tournament on Wednesday.

Australia, twice champions, and runners-up two years ago, will become reacquainted with Wales in Pool D, which also includes 11th ranked Georgia.

The All Blacks and England, currently the top two teams in the world, would meet in a tantalising semi-final if they both won their pools and got through their quarter-finals.

Only 12 teams were in the draw at Kyoto's State Guest House on Wednesday, with the other eight nations yet to qualify from various regional tournaments.

England, the 2003 champions, went on an 18-match winning run after being knocked out at the pool stage when they hosted the tournament in 2015 from a group including Australia and Wales.

The Six Nations winners face another tough start against France, three times losing finalists, and Argentina but England coach Eddie Jones scoffed at the idea it was a deadly draw.

"Who is calling it a group of death?" he asked. "It's simple. Prepare well. It's a prospect we are excited by."

"We want to win the World Cup in 2019, and to win it we need to be ready to play and beat anyone."

France coach Guy Noves said it was a "balanced" group.

"We are aware that the game against Argentina will be decisive," he said. "We have two years to get ready."

Pool C will be rounded out by the United States or Canada as well as one of Fiji, Tonga or Samoa, with only the top two teams qualifying for the knockout stages.

"We are in a very tough group, and England and France will not be the only teams in that group to watch out for," said Argentina coach Daniel Hourcade.