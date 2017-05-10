It is out of the question for Turkey to break off relations with the EU and it will press ahead with its membership bid, Turkish EU Affairs Minister Omer Celik said Wednesday.

Celik insisted that the EU's past criticisms of Turkey should not be allowed stand in the way of improved relations and ultimately membership of the EU.

"We want to move forward within the context of full membership. There is no question of breaking off relations with the EU," Celik said after talks with EU foreign affairs head Federica Mogherini in Brussels.

"The picture that emerges after the referendum shows the democratic power of Turkey. This needs to be taken account of well," he said in remarks made in Brussels and broadcast on Turkish television.

The minister repeated that Turkey faced a major terrorist threat but had got through the coup attempt with "a democratic self-confidence."

Urging Brussels to open new chapters in Ankara's long-stalled accession talks, Celik said: "We need to come to an era where relations are tighter."

A spokeswoman for Mogherini said the two had "a frank, positive and constructive discussion and talked about the present and future perspective for EU-Turkey relations."