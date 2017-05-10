On May 3, which marks World Press Freedom Day, authorities in Tunisia interrogated a senior journalist, Sami Ben Gharbia, for six hours. His crime? The organisation he leads had leaked information about a draft law that seeks amnesty for corrupt businessmen and old regime officials.

Since a popular uprising in January 2011 toppled the decades-old dictatorship of Zine Al Abidine Ben Ali, the small North African country has made significant steps towards becoming a functional parliamentary democracy – a rarity in the region.

It even took the bold step of forming a Truth and Dignity Commission, charged with looking back into its ugly past – where political opponents were ostracised, tortured and killed, and sexual abuse of women and men were used systematically by the state – in a bid to bring the truth out into the open.

Those achievements are under threat, however, as the coalition government of current President Beji Caid Essebsi makes yet another attempt to introduce a law, the Economic Reconciliation Bill, that will allow the rich and influential accused of serious corruption or other major economic crimes a way back into Tunisian mainstream life.

Nawaat, which Gharbia co-founded in 2004 and was one of the leading dissident news outlets during the Ben Ali years, recently ran a story about how the government was planning to launch a massive public relations campaign to sway public opinion in favour of the proposed legislation. The story was based on information leaked from inside the presidential palace.

"The bill is radically opposed by the civil society," he told TRT World. "This is the third time the government is trying to push through the bill."

Introduced in 2015, the proponents of the amnesty bill have faced constant hurdles from human rights activists, opposition and journalists.

The government insists the proposed legislation helps bring back investment to a stagnant Tunisian economy by reinforcing confidence among investors who right now fear prosecution.

Amnesty is offered to businessmen and former regime officials who bring back money from their offshore accounts.

It's also an attempt to restore confidence among government officials, many of whom are remnants of the previous regime. Yet it was the same officials against whom the people had revolted. There is very little explanation as to how the government plans to pacify the widespread dissatisfaction.

Too scared to be accused of corruption, bureaucrats have stopped taking responsibility for the development budget, much of which goes unutilised, exacerbating the economic problem, according to the government.

Gharbia sees that as hogwash.

"Not every businessman is corrupt. But what kind of signal are you giving to everyone else by handing amnesty to a few?"

The move will further widen the class divide, he says, one of the reasons that prompted the uprising six years ago. Growing inequality during the 1990s and 2000s, while a small elite enriched itself with impunity under the protection of Ben Ali's police state.

"What about the people who can't pay their water or electricity bills? They are never let off the hook. So how is it fair to let go the big fish and go after average citizen?"

For many Tunisians, the draft law is a step back on the efforts to bring the corrupt officials to justice, he said.

Gharbia's mistreatment happened days before the president and vice-president of of Tunisia's election commission – an institution created in the aftermath of the 2011 revolution which has played a critical role in the country's democratic transition – resigned along with another top official, citing difficulties in performing his duties.