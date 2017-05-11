The festival is all about atmosphere, Turkic culture and audience enjoyment. Forty-two yurts (traditional tents) were put up to bring to Istanbul the experience of the nomadic lifestyle of some Central Asian cultures.

Turkic cuisine and handicrafts are also on display. Visitors will also be introduced to ancient rituals celebrating childbirth and wedding ceremonies.

Artists who keep alive traditional art forms despite a shrinking number of practitioners will be on hand to show their skill.

Twenty-six plays will be put on for children. In oil wrestling nearly 300 athletes battle for glory.

The festival concludes on May 14.