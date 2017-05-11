Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday called on the country's allies to "side with Ankara and not with terrorist organisations."

Erdogan was speaking a day after the Pentagon announced that US President Donald Trump had approved arming what it called "Kurdish elements" of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a group dominated by the YPG, the armed wing of the PYD, which is linked to the PKK, listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU.

"We would like to believe that our allies will prefer to side with us and not with terrorist organisations," Erdogan told a news conference in Ankara.

Turkey's president said he would revisit the issue when he meets Trump in Washington on May 16, but expects the US government to reverse its decision before he heads to the US.

TRT World's Soraya Lennie has more on Turkey's concerns.

Weapons to target Daesh