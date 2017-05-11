Turkey, Russia and Iran last week agreed to establish four "de-escalation zones" in the major conflict areas in Syria for a period of six months. The landmark deal took effect at midnight on Friday and the details are still trickling in.

Here are 9 things we do know so far about the de-escalation zones:

1. What's a de-escalation zone?

The term "de-escalation zone" was rarely used throughout the conflict. But the memorandum signed by the three guarantors describes it as an area where all hostilities between warring sides shall cease.

The memorandum bans both the Syrian regime and the armed opposition from using any kinds of weapons in these areas.

It also orders rapid, safe and unhindered humanitarian access and restoration of public services like electricity and water.

2. What is the difference between Syria's de-escalation zones and a safe zone?

The term "safe zone" is also not a technical term under international law, but it is widely used to define a physical place in which people feel safe.

Although the de-escalation zones in Syria are also intended to bring about a cessation of hostilities and restore a sense of normalcy to the country, they lack a protective framework.

The agreement says that the hostilities between the Syrian regime and rebels will end within these zones. But it also foresees that there may be armed opposition groups that are not party to the ceasefire — a crucial stumbling block with past agreements — and allows the three guarantors to continue the fight against militant groups Daesh and Nusra Front from both within and outside the designated areas.

Under the deal, security zones that include observation posts and checkpoints will be set up along the borders of these four de-escalation zones.

Turkey, Russia and Iran are meant to guarantee the functioning and administration of these zones, but it's not known if they'll place their own troops on the ground.

3. The creation of "safe zones" has long been debated

The idea of some sort of safe zones is nothing new — many groups and analysts have long insisted that they are needed to solve the conflict.

"In our south – in north of Syria – we need to create a safe zone that has been cleansed of terrorist activities. Turkey is ready to do whatever it needs to do in this regard. We've always said this but sadly, we have not been able to take this decisive step," said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"If we had done this, Syrian people would not have left Syria and the refugees in Turkey, in Lebanon, perhaps they would be able to go back to this safe zone and start a new life in their homeland."

4. This plan is different from previous Turkish proposals

Ankara described the de-escalation zones as a new concept and distinct from its previous proposals for safe zones.

Turkey wanted to build safe living spaces in Syria so that refugees can return their homeland.

"We wanted to build housing projects in this area, to provide health care services, social services and so on and so forth. The area would be 4,000, 5,000 square kilometers, and we wanted to build a new city, but we could not do it," said Erdogan.

The conflict in Syria displaced thousands of people either internally or externally. There are over 4.8 million are refugees outside of Syria, and around three million of them are living in Turkey.