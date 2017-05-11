President Donald Trump called ousted FBI chief James Comey a "showboat" and "grandstander," but its acting leader contradicted the president and promised the agency's probe into possible Trump campaign ties to Russia would proceed with vigour.

In his first interview since the abrupt dismissal, Trump also gave further details to NBC News of his account that Comey had told him on three separate occasions that he was not under investigation in the Russia matter.

Trump, facing Democratic accusations that he fired Comey on Tuesday to hinder the FBI investigation into alleged meddling by Russia in the 2016 US presidential election, said he would have taken the action even without a recommendation to do so by the two top Justice Department officials.

Azadeh Ansari reports from Washington DC on a confusing day of denial and contradiction.

The White House and Vice President Mike Pence have said Trump fired Comey on the recommendation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and No. 2 Justice Department official Rod Rosenstein.

"He's a showboat. He's a grandstander," Trump said. "The FBI has been in turmoil. You know that I know that, everybody knows that."

During the interview Trump also said that he has given a letter to Republican Senator Graham saying he has no investments in Russia.

In testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee, acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, testifying in place of Comey, promised to tell the panel of any White House meddling into the agency's probe. Democrats have called for a special prosecutor to look into the Russia matter.

Former Republican Representative Mike Rogers is being considered as a candidate to replace Comey, a senior White House official said. The US Senate must confirm the nominee.